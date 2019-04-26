BERKELEY, Calif. – Fifth-ranked Arizona extended its winning streak to 21 games, defeating California 6-3 on Friday afternoon Levine-Fricke Field.

Arizona used a five-run third inning to earn the come-from-behind victory; Cal held a 3-1 lead after two innings, just UA’s second deficit it has faced all conference season. With the win, UA improved to 39-7, 16-0 Pac-12.

Jessie Harper hit her Pac-12-best 22nd home run of the season, bringing her within one of Mississippi State’s Mia Davidson for the NCAA lead. The three-run shot, which came with nobody out in the top of the third, recaptured the lead that the Wildcats would not relinquish.

Harper’s home run was career home run No. 59 for the junior. She is now tied for eighth in Arizona history in career homers, one shy of becoming the fourth player in Arizona history to hit her 60th career homer during her junior season.

Taylor McQuillin earned the victory in the circle for the Cats, her 18th of the season against five losses. McQuillin allowed three runs, one earned, on nine hits with nine strikeouts. She battled back from three Cal runs over the first two innings to throw five straight zeros on the scoreboard to end the game.

The Cats will go for their ninth straight Pac-12 series win (dating back to last season) on Saturday when the Wildcats and Golden Bears meet in game 2 at 1 p.m. MST.

KEY INNINGS

Top 1: Arizona took advantage of a couple of errors in the top of the first to plate a run and take the early lead. (1-0, UA)

Bottom 1: Cal tied the game with a leadoff home run in the bottom of the first. (1-1)

Bottom 2: Cal added two runs in the second to take a 3-1 lead. It marked just the second time Arizona had trailed all Pac-12 season. (3-1, Cal)

Top 3: Arizona responded with a five-spot in the top of the third to recapture the lead. Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza led off the inning with a walk followed by Reyna Carranco’s second single of the game. Jessie Harper crushed her 22nd home run of the season, a three-run opposite field homer to give Arizona the lead. Malia Martinez and Hannah Martinez notched RBI later in the inning. (6-3, UA)

UP NEXT

Arizona and California will meet in game 2 on Saturday at 1 p.m. MST.