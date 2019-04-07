The Arizona Wildcats (16-14, 5-7) completed a series sweep of the Washington Huskies (14-12, 5-7) with a 7-4 victory in the series finale on Sunday afternoon at Hi Corbett Field.

A series of strong performances at the plate and on the mound Sunday gave the Cats their first Pac-12 conference sweep of the season, and their first since taking three games from No. 7 ranked UCLA in May 2018.

Wildcats starting pitcher Andrew Nardi delivered one of his best outings of the year, going 5.2 innings and allowing just three runs on three hits while striking out 10 Washington batters. His 10 strikeouts set a new career high, surpassing his nine whiffs on February 16 against UMass Lowell.

Senior southpaw Avery Weems polished off the remainder of the game, pitching 3.1 frames and scattering three hits while striking out two. Weems earned the save, his first of the year.

First baseman Matthew Dyer led the charge on offense for the Cats, putting together a 4-for-4 performance that included two runs scored and an RBI. Over the course of the three-game series with Washington, Dyer went 9-for-14 with seven runs scored, two doubles, one triple, and one RBI while raising his season batting average to a team-best mark of .396.

Second baseman Cameron Cannon also had a big day at the plate, going 3-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI double, his third two-bagger of the series. Entering the weekend, the nation’s leader in doubles had collected 15 – Cannon’s 17 doubles so far this year put him on pace to break the Wildcat’s single-season record.

Catcher Austin Wells (1x5, R, 3B, RBI), third baseman Nick Quintana (1x4, R, 2 RBI), and left fielder Justin Wylie (1x3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB) also contributed to the Wildcats seven-run outing.

Next up for Arizona is a road midweek contest against Grand Canyon set for Tuesday, April 9, before welcoming the California Golden Bears to Hi Corbett Field for a weekend conference series.