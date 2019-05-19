Jessie Harper blasted three home runs to help the host Arizona Wildcats whip Auburn on Sunday, 12-3, and earn a host role in Super Regionals of the NCAA Softball Championships next week at Hillenbrand Stadium.

The Super Regional appearance will be UA's 14th in the 15-year history of the format for postseason play.

Harper was 5-for-5, with three runs scored and five RBI and Alyssa Palomino-Cardoza hit another homer and drove in four runs before a crowd of 2,705 at Hillenbrand Memorial Stadium. UA had 14 hits.

Auburn ended its season 39-21 in its 15th NCAA appearance.

Alyssa Denham (12-5) won in the circle for Arizona (45-12). She struck out 10, walked one and gave up zero earned runs.

Denham allowed a two-out single by Tannon Snow in the first, but struck out cleanup hitter Kendall Veach.

UA got the bats cooking in the third. An infield single by Hannah Martinez led things off, and after a sacrifice bunt from Carli Campbell, leadoff batter Palomino-Cardonza singled in Martinez for her 58th RBI of the year. Harper then launched her 26th home run of the year deep to left, collecting her 66th RBI, a team best.

That chased Auburn starter Lexi Hendley in favor of Chardonnay Harris (11-7). She got the last two outs without issue.

But a mishandled fly ball cost UA three unearned runs in the Auburn third. Right fielder Hannah Martinez muffed a liner with one out, and leadoff batter Casey McCrackin followed with a triple just inside the rightfield line to plate Morgan Podany.

Denham got an infield roller for the second out but it brought McCrackin across the plate for cut the lead to 3-2. Snow then followed with her 15th home run to knot the score.