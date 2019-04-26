News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-26 13:22:18 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Fifth-ranked Wildcats take 20-game winning streak on the road

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

This weekend No. 5 Arizona will be looking to make it a clean sweep in April as the Wildcats (38-7, 15-0 Pac-12) have not lost a game since last month. UA is currently on a 20-game winning streak h...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}