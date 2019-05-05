The Arizona Wildcats scored their must runs in a game since 2006 on Sunday afternoon, beating Oregon 28-7 in front of 2,484 fans at Hi Corbett Field in a matchup that was called in the middle of the eighth inning due to Oregon's travel plans back to Eugene.

The Wildcats pounded out 26 hits – their most in a conference game since 2006 – and completed the three-game sweep of the Ducks to improve to 22-23 on the season and 10-14 in Pac-12 play. Arizona scored 54 runs in the three-game series against Oregon, establishing a new school record for runs in a Pac-10/12 three-game series.

Arizona also had 13 doubles in the win –led by three from senior Justin Wylie – to establish a new school record for two-base hits.

The Cats came out blazing in the Sunday finale at Hi Corbett, erupting for eight runs in the first inning. The Cats scored in each of the first four innings and plated 23 runs in just the first four innings. Sophomore Donta Williams opened the game with a double and scored right away when Cameron Cannonproduced a double of his own.

After a walk to Austin Wells, Nick Quintana had an RBI single to score Cannon, before Wells scored on a sacrifice fly from Dayton Dooney. Ryan Holgate lifted a sacrifice fly to left to score Quintana. Wylie then came through with his first double of the game to score another run. He was brought home on an RBI single from Brandon Boissiere. Williams came up again and singled, before eventually scoring on a two-run single from Wells to cap the eight-run first inning.

Starting pitcher Quinn Flanagan threw up a zero in the second and the Cats' offense went right back to work in the second with a seven-run inning. Quintana delivered the big hit in the second, when he came up with the bases loaded and cleared them with a three-run double. Williams, Cannon and Dooney all had RBI hits in the inning as well.

The Cats added a run in the third on a sacrifice fly from Williams, before exploding for seven runs again in the fourth. Boissiere had a two-run double and Quintana had another run-scoring double. Wylie and Dooney each had RBI singles in the inning and Wells had a two-run double.

All of the offense was more than enough for Flanagan, who picked up his fifth win of the season. Flanagan went a planned four innings, allowing four unearned runs on five hits and notching a strikeout.

George Arias Jr., Randy Abshier, Nate Brown and Jonathan Guardado each pitched an inning of relief after Flanagan to close the game out.

The Wildcats had seven players total multi-hit games, led by Wylie, who went 4 for 5 with three RBI and five runs scored. Williams, Cannon, Wells, Quintana and Dooney all had three-hit games. Wells went 3 for 3 with four RBI and three runs scored to go with three walks. The freshman catcher from Las Vegas reached base in all six of his plate appearances.

The Cats improved to 18-9 at home this season, and will stay at the friendly confines of Hi Corbett Field for a Tuesday night non-conference matchup against Arizona State.