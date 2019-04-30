Arizona's up-and-down season has continued into its final home stand, but the Wildcats (19-22, 7-14 Pac-12) are coming off a weekend that featured the team's best win of the season. UA was able to snag a win from league-leading Stanford Friday night on the road and now return home hoping to keep some of that momentum heading into the next couple weeks as it wraps up the remaining home schedule.

The Wildcats will get a break from conference play Tuesday night when they host New Mexico State (30-11, 13-5 WAC) for the second time this season. Earlier in the year UA took down the Aggies 14-10 at Hi Corbett Field.

Last Tuesday UA had a loss against GCU that brought some strong words from head coach Jay Johnson and his team responded with a win over one of the top teams in the country. This week UA will try to avoid that same letdown when it faces the Aggies with usual Saturday night starter Quinn Flanagan taking the mound for the 'Cats.

Flanagan was used Friday night in relief as Johnson didn't leave anything to chance in his team's 6-3 victory over Stanford.

The postseason is all but out of play for UA at this stage, but there is certainly a desire to finish the season on a positive note. The Wildcats' schedule gets a bit less challenging from this point on with each of UA's remaining Pac-12 opponents all having losing conference records at this point.

Oregon (23-19, 8-10) is in town this weekend meaning some improved play from Arizona could help lead to another winning streak.