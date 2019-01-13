Wildcats secure Bay Area sweep with big offensive night
All Arizona needed to do Saturday night to lock up its fourth Bay Area sweep in the last five seasons was knock off the Pac-12's worst team. Cal (5-11, 0-4 Pac-12) received a boost with the return of starting point guard and leading scorer Paris Austin, but in the end it wouldn't matter much as the Wildcats had one of their most convincing victories of the season.
UA (13-4, 4-0) had some usual struggles at times Saturday night, but once it figured out how to break down the Cal zone Arizona put its foot on the gas and ran away with the 87-65 win at Haas Pavilion.
Sean Miller's team went on a drought from the field that lasted more than eight minutes in the first half, but Cal wasn't able to take advantage of UA's struggles from the floor with the Wildcats eventually picking up its offense to lead by 12 points at halftime.
It was more of the same in the second half as the Wildcats pushed their lead up to 26 points during one stretch as its offense was just too much for the Golden Bears as the game went on.
"I thought we really played two halves that were pretty good," Miller told reporters after Saturday night's win. "In the first half and our focus on halftime was just our turnovers. Eight is high. We've done that a couple times when we have a half of high turnovers then we do a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half.
"... We have a chance to be a team that really does a great job of taking care of the ball. I think we had a total of 24 turnovers on this trip, man, I'd love that number to be 20 or 18 because when we get shots at the basket and really take care of the ball that's when this year's team is at our very best."
UA took advantage of its ability to find space within the Bears' 2-3 zone in the high post and around the basket leading to center Chase Jeter finishing the game with a career-high 23 points to go with nine rebounds.
"I thought Chase had an outstanding game," Miller said. "I did not see the stats rebounding wise, but offensively he's really finding a rhythm scoring – left hand, right hand. He's more comfortable further away from the basket than maybe he would've been at the beginning of our season.
"Which makes sense because he doesn't have a ton of experience, game experience, and as he keeps playing games, practicing and learning he's such a hard worker you can see his improvement almost right in front of you."
Jeter has steadily been increasing his scoring production this season and while he didn't come into the year as someone the Wildcats necessarily believed they would be relying on a lot for points he has become one of the more consistent pieces of the offense to open up Pac-12 play.
"I wouldn't say it's anybody's one job to carry," Jeter said. "Our team doesn't really necessarily have that personality. I think we have a lot of good individual players that make a good cohesive team. A lot of guys were on top of their stuff tonight I just happened to be one of them."
Jeter was one of four players to score in double figures for Arizona in the victory and one of the others was the team's other captain, Justin Coleman, who had a strong performance a few days after leaving the Wildcats' win over Stanford when he fell awkwardly on his previously injured shoulder.
Coleman played loose and finished his night with 13 points and a team-high five assists in one of his better all-around performances with the Wildcats.
"Justin Coleman was terrific in the whole game, but especially in the second half," Miller said. "I mean he had a couple turnovers late, but he really set the tone for the first six, eight, 10 minutes of the second half after halftime where he took the game into his hands. Played on both ends, got his teammates shots, got himself shots and that's what you look for from a senior point guard."
Brandon Williams had 16 points and four assists in one of his best games with UA while Brandon Randolph was able to hit three 3-pointers and grab four rebounds as he finished with 12 points for the Wildcats in the win.
UA returns home next week to face Oregon and Oregon State as it looks to remain undefeated in conference play.