All Arizona needed to do Saturday night to lock up its fourth Bay Area sweep in the last five seasons was knock off the Pac-12's worst team. Cal (5-11, 0-4 Pac-12) received a boost with the return of starting point guard and leading scorer Paris Austin, but in the end it wouldn't matter much as the Wildcats had one of their most convincing victories of the season.

UA (13-4, 4-0) had some usual struggles at times Saturday night, but once it figured out how to break down the Cal zone Arizona put its foot on the gas and ran away with the 87-65 win at Haas Pavilion.

Sean Miller's team went on a drought from the field that lasted more than eight minutes in the first half, but Cal wasn't able to take advantage of UA's struggles from the floor with the Wildcats eventually picking up its offense to lead by 12 points at halftime.

It was more of the same in the second half as the Wildcats pushed their lead up to 26 points during one stretch as its offense was just too much for the Golden Bears as the game went on.

"I thought we really played two halves that were pretty good," Miller told reporters after Saturday night's win. "In the first half and our focus on halftime was just our turnovers. Eight is high. We've done that a couple times when we have a half of high turnovers then we do a better job of taking care of the ball in the second half.

"... We have a chance to be a team that really does a great job of taking care of the ball. I think we had a total of 24 turnovers on this trip, man, I'd love that number to be 20 or 18 because when we get shots at the basket and really take care of the ball that's when this year's team is at our very best."