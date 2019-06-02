What started off so well this week for Arizona ended with a late-night loss and the end of the season.

The Wildcats had to wait their turn Saturday as weather impacted the games in Oklahoma City at the Women's College World Series. By the time UA was able to take the field it was playing a hot team that scored 15 runs in its first game of the day. No. 8 Alabama knocked off No. 5 Florida 15-3 in an elimination game before taking on the sixth-ranked Wildcats with both hoping to have an opportunity to take on No. 1 Oklahoma.

Eventually a one-hit, two-run inning would be the one to do Arizona in as Alabama scored a pair of runs in the third inning and that would be the only scoring to take place for either team in a 2-0 loss for UA.

The Wildcats (48-14) had their opportunities to score runs all the way up until the end of the game with the tying run at the plate a couple times in the bottom of the seventh inning, but the bats were simply too quiet Saturday night to help UA survive one more day.

"When you get here, it's competition," Arizona head coach Mike Candrea said. "It's a game of inches. We could be sitting here talking about Hanah [Bowen] getting the base hit into right field and driving in two runs. That's kind of the way the ball bounces sometimes.

"Rylee Pierce hits the ball on the nose, stays in the ballpark. We've been on both sides of the coin. I have no regrets. I love this team. I think this team has done everything I've asked them to do. They have committed to the journey, committed to the process each and every day. They've become a family.

"They've taken care of each other. They understand what it takes to be a team. To be honest with you, this was probably one of the most fun years that I've had coaching softball."