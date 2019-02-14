For the first time since Lute Olson's first season in Tucson Arizona has dropped six games in a row after an 83-76 defeat at the hands of Utah Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (14-11, 5-7 Pac-12) had their best game shooting since it beat Cal last month and had just seven turnovers, but it wasn't enough as the Utes used a big second-half run to pull away and eventually earn a split with UA this season.

Arizona was able to break out of its scoring slump just a bit by shooting 45 percent from the field and received 29 points from its bench, but once again the Wildcats had trouble keeping a player from having a career night. Utah's Parker Van Dyke was on fire from deep and he eventually made seven 3-pointers for 23 points and his shooting helped spark the Utah offense eventually leading to a big run for the Utes (14-10, 8-4) and a win at the Huntsman Center.

"In the second half especially we didn't have an answer for their team," UA head coach Sean Miller said on his postgame radio show. "In the first half it was a one-man wrecking crew. Parker Van Dyke was tremendous."

There was a moment in the second half when Miller pulled his group off the floor and inserted players who don't normally see the floor including walk-on Matt Weyand. That group made a bit of a run, but overall during that stretch the Wildcats were back on their heels and it was during that stretch UA ultimately lost the game.

"We played very hard, we played what I would consider Arizona basketball from the perspective of being locked in together and playing with tremendous effort – were we perfect? No. – for 28 minutes," Miller said. "Maybe 30. And, I would include the last four minutes of the game in that. But, we had an eight-minute stretch when the crowd got loud – and that happens on the road and they make a shot – and we had to execute and we had to get that tough defensive rebound and we had to get that big stop where we just went away.

"And, that's really plagued us from the onset in November through the month of December and January. Being able to get that big stop, being able to compete and compete for 40 minutes everybody acts like that's a given but that's the hardest thing to establish. Our team for the that 40-minute segment from start to finish, we're having a really hard time being able to do that."