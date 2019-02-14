Wildcats' rough stretch continues with no answers in sight
For the first time since Lute Olson's first season in Tucson Arizona has dropped six games in a row after an 83-76 defeat at the hands of Utah Thursday night in Salt Lake City. The Wildcats (14-11, 5-7 Pac-12) had their best game shooting since it beat Cal last month and had just seven turnovers, but it wasn't enough as the Utes used a big second-half run to pull away and eventually earn a split with UA this season.
Arizona was able to break out of its scoring slump just a bit by shooting 45 percent from the field and received 29 points from its bench, but once again the Wildcats had trouble keeping a player from having a career night. Utah's Parker Van Dyke was on fire from deep and he eventually made seven 3-pointers for 23 points and his shooting helped spark the Utah offense eventually leading to a big run for the Utes (14-10, 8-4) and a win at the Huntsman Center.
"In the second half especially we didn't have an answer for their team," UA head coach Sean Miller said on his postgame radio show. "In the first half it was a one-man wrecking crew. Parker Van Dyke was tremendous."
There was a moment in the second half when Miller pulled his group off the floor and inserted players who don't normally see the floor including walk-on Matt Weyand. That group made a bit of a run, but overall during that stretch the Wildcats were back on their heels and it was during that stretch UA ultimately lost the game.
"We played very hard, we played what I would consider Arizona basketball from the perspective of being locked in together and playing with tremendous effort – were we perfect? No. – for 28 minutes," Miller said. "Maybe 30. And, I would include the last four minutes of the game in that. But, we had an eight-minute stretch when the crowd got loud – and that happens on the road and they make a shot – and we had to execute and we had to get that tough defensive rebound and we had to get that big stop where we just went away.
"And, that's really plagued us from the onset in November through the month of December and January. Being able to get that big stop, being able to compete and compete for 40 minutes everybody acts like that's a given but that's the hardest thing to establish. Our team for the that 40-minute segment from start to finish, we're having a really hard time being able to do that."
Arizona still had its issues scoring Thursday night despite having one of its better recent scoring nights, but overall the Wildcats had to lean on players it does not normally lean on for scoring. Dylan Smith led the way with 16 points despite not making any of his six 3-point attempts. Ira Lee had the strongest game for UA overall as he had 11 points and team-high eight rebounds off the bench.
Ryan Luther hit four 3-pointers that helped him score 14 points in the loss for the Wildcats. While that group supplied some points for UA the rest of the group struggled with its three other starters – Chase Jeter, Justin Coleman and Brandon Randolph – combining to score just 17 points.
"At times we had good ball movement," Miller said. "... Seven turnovers on the road is excellent. When you look at the history of things over a decade when we have more rebounds on the stat sheet usually things go our way, but when the going really gets tough and you need to get the big stop – especially away from home – that's really a hard thing for our team to do.
"There's not an easy solution. We're gonna continue to work and address it and talk about it, but in the confines of being able to do it when you really need it done tonight we weren't able to do it."
Miller added that Utah is playing its best right now as it is working on a three-game winning streak now after taking both games on the road in Los Angeles last week. The Utes had four players finish in double figures with big man Jayce Johnson having 17 points all coming in the second half. Meanwhile, senior guard Sedrick Barefield had 15 points and freshman Timmy Allen had 14 for the Utes.
The loss has UA firmly in the 10th-spot in the conference standings behind a collection of teams all sitting at 6-6 in Pac-12 play. The win helped Utah move to second in the conference heading into the weekend.
Colorado, which beat Arizona State Wednesday is currently on a four-game winnings steak, is next for UA Sunday evening at 6 p.m. MST.