The Arizona Wildcats (17-14) red-hot offense scored six runs over the final two innings on Tuesday night to beat the Grand Canyon Antelopes (17-15) by a final score of 14-13.

The Cats offense came roaring out of the gates, scoring in each of the first four innings to grab an 8-1 lead midway through the fourth. However, Grand Canyon plated five in the fourth to cut the lead down to two runs and took the lead with a four-run fifth inning.

After the Antelopes scored three more runs in the bottom of the seventh to extend their lead to 13-8, the Wildcats offense went back to work. A pair of bases-loaded walks and RBI base knocks from Nick Quintana and Matthew Dyer highlighted a five-run eighth inning for Arizona that tied the game at 13-13 headed into the final frame.

Arizona opened the top of the ninth with walks from three of the first four batters to load the bases with one out. After a Grand Canyon pitching change, Cats second baseman Cameron Cannon dropped the go-ahead RBI double into center field to put Arizona in front 14-13.

Avery Weems, who tossed a scoreless eighth inning to set up the Wildcats offensive heroics, slammed the door shut on the Antelopes in the ninth to secure the road win. Weems (3-3) earned the win, his third of the year.

Quintana led the offensive charge for Arizona, finishing the game with a 4-for-5 line that included four runs scored, one double, one home run, two RBI, and a walk. His home run, a solo shot in the fourth inning that cleared the center field batter’s eye, was his team-leading seventh long ball of the year.

The Cats also got superlative nights at the plate from center fielder Donta Williams (1x5, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI, BB), Dyer (1x3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, 3 BB), shortstop Dayton Dooney (3x5, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB), Cannon (2x4, 2B, RBI, 2 BB), and right fielder Ryan Holgate (2x3, 3 R, HR, RBI, 2 BB). All but one member of the Arizona starting lineup notched a hit, as the Cats combined for 15 base knocks and 13 walks drawn.

Arizona returns to action at Hi Corbett Field on Friday, April 12 as they kick off a three-game series against the California Golden Bears. First pitch on Friday is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. MST.