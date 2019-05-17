Starting pitcher Randy Labaut twirled a gem and two players collected three RBI as the Arizona Wildcats (27-24) rolled to an 11-2 series opening victory over the Penn State Nittany Lions (22-25) on Thursday night at Medlar Field.

Labaut turned in one of the best starts of his career in the series opener – the lefty worked 6.1 innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out a career-high nine batters. The spectacular performance earned him his fourth win in his last four outings, improving his season record to 7-3.

Arizona jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the second inning and continued to pile on from there. The Cats scored four runs from the fourth through sixth innings and pulled away for good with five runs in the final two frames.

With the Wildcats already out in front 8-2, designated hitter Dayton Dooney slammed a three-run home run into the bleachers above the right field wall to cap the scoring. It was Dooney’s ninth home run of the season, the second-most on the team behind Nick Quintana’s 13.

Quintana’s 13th homer of the year came in the fifth inning, a towering solo shot to right field. He now has 33 home runs in a Wildcats uniform, tied for the fifth most in program history. The dinger gave him 67 RBI on the year, tied for the most by an Arizona player since Jeff Van Houten collected 72 RBI in 2003.

Right fielder Blake Paugh also had a great night at the plate, tying his career-best mark with three RBI on a 2-for-2 performance that included a double.

Despite throwing just one pitch, Arizona reliever Vince Vannelle had a major impact on the Wildcats victory. The right-hander entered the game with the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, the Cats out in front 6-1, and the Nittany Lions threatening. His first pitch to Penn State shortstop Conlin Hughes induced an inning-ending double play to escape the jam and hold the lead.

Senior Cameron Haskell closed out the game for Arizona, working 2.0 innings and allowing just one run on one hit.

The Wildcats go for the series win in game two on Friday night at Medlar Field. First pitch from Happy Valley is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. MST.