While it felt like Arizona had momentum on its side going into Saturday night's game with Oregon in Eugene, it would be ab it of fool's gold as the Wildcats would end the evening with the lowest amount of points scored under Sean Miller.

Oregon wasn't spectacular, but the Ducks forced UA into many mistakes and held Miller's team to just 47 points at Matthew Knight Arena. The Wildcats (17-13, 8-9 Pac-12) had just three players score in the second half in a game that featured several scoring droughts for UA.

The 'Cats had to play without big man Chase Jeter who ended playing just six minutes off the bench as he showed signs of being less than healthy during his time on the floor. Jeter bruised his knee in Thursday's game against Oregon State and he simply didn't look ready to play in Saturday night's loss.

It meant UA had to use a different lineup than anticipated and when power forward Ryan Luther picked up his fourth foul with plenty of time to go in the second half it compounded the problems.

Eventually, UA didn't have the right mix of players to stop the bleeding as Oregon continued to score points resulting in the second loss of the season to the Ducks.

"You know they overwhelmed us in the second half," Miller said during his postgame radio interview. "... They wore us down. ... Ryan Luther picks up his fourth foul whenever that time came midway through the second half. You run out of bodies and it's kind of like being in LA against UCLA and SC.

"You can do the best that you can and I felt very fortunate to be tied at the half. We had a group of guys that fought for the last eight minutes of the first half, and really didn't give in. ...We can get through 20 minutes, but what starts to happen in the situation we're in is it's like death by inches."