Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-15 17:42:10 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Wildcats moving on after Akot's departure

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona learned after its trip to the Bay Area that it will be without starting forward Emmanuel Akot as he made the decision to transfer at the end of the spring semester. He will not play for the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}