Wildcats moving on after Akot's departure
Arizona learned after its trip to the Bay Area that it will be without starting forward Emmanuel Akot as he made the decision to transfer at the end of the spring semester. He will not play for the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news