Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-31 23:04:30 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Wildcats lose one-run battle in Tempe Sunday

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

The Arizona Wildcats (13-14, 2-7) fell on a score of 17-16 in their series finale with the Arizona State Sun Devils (25-1, 8-1) on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The wild, back-and-forth affair saw 33 cumulative runs on 29 total base hits and 21 walks drawn by both offenses. Tate Soderstrom, who entered the game as a pinch hitter and ultimately saw five at-bats, led the Wildcats offense with four base hits and five RBI while scoring a pair of runs. Matthew Dyer also collected four hits on the night, including two doubles, scored two runs and drove in an RBI.

Cameron Cannon (2x6, 2 R, 2 2B), Austin Wells (2x4, 4 R, 2 RBI), and Nick Quintana (2x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) all collected multiple hits as well. With all of this taken into account, it was the 12th time this season the Arizona offense has scored 10 or more runs in a single game.

Arizona used seven pitchers to cover the full nine innings – senior left-hander Avery Weems was tagged with the loss.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday, April 5 at Hi Corbett Field as they kick off a three-game series against the visiting Washington Huskies. Game one is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. MST first pitch on Pac-12 Network.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}