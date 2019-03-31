The Arizona Wildcats (13-14, 2-7) fell on a score of 17-16 in their series finale with the Arizona State Sun Devils (25-1, 8-1) on Sunday afternoon at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

The wild, back-and-forth affair saw 33 cumulative runs on 29 total base hits and 21 walks drawn by both offenses. Tate Soderstrom, who entered the game as a pinch hitter and ultimately saw five at-bats, led the Wildcats offense with four base hits and five RBI while scoring a pair of runs. Matthew Dyer also collected four hits on the night, including two doubles, scored two runs and drove in an RBI.

Cameron Cannon (2x6, 2 R, 2 2B), Austin Wells (2x4, 4 R, 2 RBI), and Nick Quintana (2x4, 2 R, HR, 3 RBI) all collected multiple hits as well. With all of this taken into account, it was the 12th time this season the Arizona offense has scored 10 or more runs in a single game.

Arizona used seven pitchers to cover the full nine innings – senior left-hander Avery Weems was tagged with the loss.

The Wildcats will be back in action on Friday, April 5 at Hi Corbett Field as they kick off a three-game series against the visiting Washington Huskies. Game one is scheduled for a 7:00 p.m. MST first pitch on Pac-12 Network.