The Arizona Wildcats (18-17, 6-10) dropped the series opener in Corvallis to the No. 2 ranked Oregon State Beavers (26-8-1, 12-4) by a final score of 8-4 on Thursday night at Goss Stadium.

Arizona led Oregon State through the first six innings, courtesy of home runs from third baseman Nick Quintana and designated hitter Tony Bullard. Bullard finished the night going 2-for-3 with one run scored, a double, a home run, and three RBI. His two-bagger and the three-run dinger were the first two extra-base hits of Bullard’s collegiate career.

Quintana reached base three times in the opener, going 1-for-3 with a run scored, a solo home run, one RBI, and a pair of walks. Shortstop Cameron Cannon (0x2, 2 BB) got on twice via walks.

Wildcats starting pitcher Randy Labaut worked a quality start, his third of the year, to hold a lead for the Wildcats through the first six innings. Labaut allowed just three runs (two earned) on six hits while striking out six Beavers batters on 111 pitches.

The Cats will aim to even the series when it resumes on Friday night at 7:00 p.m. MST. Game two will again be broadcast on Pac-12 Network.