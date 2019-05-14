The Arizona Wildcats (26-24) scored 30 runs in a doubleheader sweep of the Sam Houston State Bearkats (29-22) on Monday night at Hi Corbett Field.

With the pair of wins, the Wildcats closed the books on the home portion of their regular season schedule. Arizona went 22-10 at Hi Corbett Field in 2019 and now have a sparkling home record of 94-30 under head coach Jay Johnson, good for a winning percentage of .758.

Arizona got spectacular performances up and down the roster on Monday night, but perhaps no two were bigger than the outings from game one starting pitcher Avery Weems and freshman infielder Dayton Dooney.

Weems surpassed his previous career-best marks in innings pitched and strikeouts in the opener. He tossed a 9.0-inning complete game and fanned eight Bearkats hitters to earn the win, moving him to 4-5 on the season.

Dooney – who started both games at designated hitter – finished the twin bill going 3-for-6 with one double, two home runs, and nine RBI. His five RBI in game one set a career-high mark for the freshman who is now hitting .321 on the year.

Arizona trailed just once in the doubleheader, a 3-0 deficit in the top of the first inning in game one. They quickly erased the Bearkats lead in the bottom of the frame with five runs of their own and coasted the rest of the night, out-scoring Sam Houston State 25-6 the remainder of the way.

Shortstop Cameron Cannon also had a monstrous night, combining to go 6-for-8 with six runs scored, two doubles, one home run, and six RBI. Cannon now has 27 doubles on the season, the most among all Division I players in the nation and just three shy of the Wildcats single-season record.

Left fielder Branden Boissiere picked up two RBI in both halves of the doubleheader, while catcher Austin Wells checked in with three base hits and three walks.

George Arias Jr. tallied the win in game two after working 4.0 innings of scoreless relief – he allowed just three hits and struck out two.

Next up for Arizona is a trip across the country for a three-game series against the Penn State Nittany Lions this Thursday through Saturday. Game one on Thursday is scheduled to begin at 3:30 p.m. MST.