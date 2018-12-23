It should have been an easier game. Arizona went into Saturday night's meeting with UC Davis (3-8) as a favorite by more than 16 points. Yes, the Wildcats (9-4) have struggled over the last few weeks finishing 2-2 over the last four games of nonconference play.

Still, it was UC Davis. For most of the first half Arizona was well in control Saturday night pushing its lead to as many as 15 points. Then things fell apart, as they have sometimes done this year for UA, with the Aggies stringing together some baskets and leaning on point guard TJ Shorts II who finished the game with 25 points and seven rebounds.



Shorts is listed at 5-foot-9. His stature didn't matter Saturday night as he sliced up the UA defense and nearly helped his team pull off an upset in McKale Center. However, his opposite number nailed a huge shot as Arizona point guard Justin Coleman made his only basket of the game count on a 3-pointer with a minute left in the game.

If not for that shot by Coleman the Wildcats would be singing a different tune heading into their Christmas break, but regrouping and figuring things out after a win feels a lot better than a loss.

"We have no room for error," Sean Miller said after Saturday's 70-68 win. "We have to do things right. We have to play with great effort, togetherness. We can't have a single player that worries about getting taken out of the game or shots, any disfunction, because our margin for error is razor thin and you felt that in the first six to eight minutes of the second half. I felt it at halftime.

"Up 11, it didn't feel like we were up 11. That's something that we'll address, already have, but moving forward playing in this program and on this team it's nonnegotiable: great effort, playing unbelievably as hard as you can, concentrating, taking good shots, playing a team game knowing that we rely not just on our starting five but the players who don't start. If you watch us you should get that sense that we're a real team. If you ever get the sense that we're not we can lose at any moment, which I think we've proved."