For the second game in a row No. 6 Arizona found itself in a nearly identical position as Friday night with the tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh inning and one if its best hitters at the plate. Jessie Harper fouled out stranding Hannah Martinez and Carly Campbell on base to end the game leaving the Wildcats in an unfamiliar position with their first consecutive losses in Pac-12 play.

No. 3 Washington broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fifth when Sami Reynolds singled up the middle bringing home two Huskies and that is all it would take to hang the Wildcats their conference series loss of the season, 3-1.

Arizona head coach Mike Candrea said after the game that his team needs to find a way to embrace the big moments when they are put in a position to make game-changing plays. His message to the players after Saturday’s game was simply to relax and have confidence when they get those opportunities. “To beat good teams you have to be able to handle those moments,” he said. “…I just feel like right now there’s times when the game got quick on us.

“Right now we’re missing one hit, one pitch, one play and it’s just against good teams and good pitching, you can’t do it."

Rylee Pierce bounced back with a home run off the batter’s eye in the second after an unfortunate play during the first inning when she fielded a ground ball and was unable to get back to first base to make the out allowing Reynolds to score from second.

“I didn’t feel unprepared I just didn’t make the play how I should, Pierce said. “I didn’t take the at bat really any different. I just wanted to have a good at bat and do what I can for my team.”

Pierce has now hit seven home runs this season.