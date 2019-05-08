The Arizona Wildcats (22-24, 10-14) collected seven runs on a dozen base hits but ultimately fell to the Arizona State Sun Devils (34-12, 14-10) on a final score of 10-7 on Tuesday night at Hi Corbett Field.

Four different players posted multi-hit performances on the night, led by shortstop Cameron Cannon who went 2-for-5 with a triple and two RBI. Center fielder Donta Williams (2x5, R, RBI), second baseman Dayton Dooney (2x5, R), and left fielder Justin Wylie (2x3, 2 R, 2B, RBI, BB) all joined Cannon with multiple hits.

The Sun Devils struck first with three runs in the opening frame, but the Wildcats responded quickly with a four-spot in the bottom of the second inning that gave Arizona their first lead of the game.

Following two ties and two more lead changes, the Wildcats found themselves leading by two runs entering the seventh inning. However, the Sun Devils plated a pair in the top of the frame to even the game at 7-7, and took the lead for good on a three-run top of the eighth.

Southpaw Avery Weems got the start for the Cats and struck out five batters over 2.2 innings of work. Gil Luna (0.1 IP) and Jonathan Guardado (1.0 IP) both notched scoreless relief outings, while George Arias Jr. limited ASU to two unearned runs on just two hits over 2.2 frames.

Arizona handily extended their scoring streak to 84 games, with their last shutout now having been over 415 days ago.

Next up for the Wildcats is a three-game series this weekend at Hi Corbett against the USC Trojans. Game one on Friday night is set to begin at 7:00 p.m. MST.