The Arizona Wildcats have bolstered their 2019 signing class by adding outfielder Mac Bingham, right-handed pitcher Wesley Scott, and right-hander pitcher Davis Vainer to their already strong group of incoming players for next season, baseball head coach Jay Johnson announced on Monday.

"We are very excited to add these three players to our program," Johnson said. "All three bring unique ability and talent that will blend well with the solid nucleus of players that we are returning. Our coaching staff and team is looking forward to begin preparing for the 2020 season."

Bingham, a native of San Diego, California, posted a career batting average of .356 with 68 runs scored, 12 home runs, and 45 RBI with Torrey Pines High School. He was selected to the first-team All-CIF San Diego teams as a junior and senior and was named a Max Preps All-State player as a senior. The two-sport star also logged three seasons of varsity football and rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and 44 touchdowns.

Bingham was selected by the Chicago Cubs in the 40th round of the 2019 Major League Baseball Draft, and during his time with the P.U.F. Capitalists this summer has hit .340 with two home runs.

"Mac is a very talented athlete and skilled baseball player," Johnson said. "He fits what an Arizona offensive player is perfectly and his speed and athleticism will fit in great on defense as well. He is a tremendous competitor who will have a great career at Arizona in the middle of a lot of our offensive rallies and will be a player our fans really come to appreciate."

Scott, who hails from Riverside, California, registered a career ERA of 1.87 at Woodcrest Christian High School while carrying a 13-5 record. As a senior in 2019, Scott went 6-1 with a 0.98 ERA and struck out 85 batters in just 50 innings of work. Through four seasons of varsity ball he posted a sparkling 14.09 K/9 rate to go along with a stingy .173 opponent batting average.

Scott, along with fellow 2019 Arizona signee Dawson Netz, pitched in the 2018 Perfect Game All-American Classic, and on Wednesday he will compete in the California Collegiate League All-Star Game.

"Wesley is one of the top high school pitchers in the country for the class of 2019 and we are very fortunate to add him," Johnson said. "He brings a great combination of confidence, aggressiveness, athleticism, and pitch ability. I think he has a chance to immediately impact our pitching staff this year and in years to come."

Vainer, a graduate transfer from the University of Alabama, struck out 43 batters across just 29.2 innings of work for the Crimson Tide in 2019. As a redshirt junior last season he worked a 3.34 ERA and limited opposing hitters to a team-low .173 batting average. He was recently selected by the Houston Astros in the 21st round of the 2019 MLB Draft.

Vainer was a top-500 player coming out of high school as rated by Perfect Game and earned SEC Academic Honor Roll acclaim at Alabama in three straight seasons from 2016-18.

"I couldn't be more excited to add Davis this year as a graduate transfer," Johnson said. "He had a very good season this year at Alabama and will bring experience, arm strength, and a great breaking ball that will give a great shot in the arm to our pitching staff in a key role. He will bring a great presence to our team and our pitching staff."

Bingham, Scott, and Vainer will join the Wildcats for the 2020 season.