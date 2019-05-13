It will technically go down as a series sweep for Arizona, but to only describe it as such is doing the odd weekend in Tucson a disservice. There were plenty of things that took place at Hi Corbett Field that you won't be seeing again anytime soon.

For starters, a rare monsoon-like May storm that dumped a record amount of rain on Tucson started up Saturday evening forcing Arizona and USC to halt the second game of a planned three-game series. At the time the Trojans were up 3-1 in the bottom of the second inning with UA loading the bases just before the umpires decided it was too dangerous to play with lightning in the area.

An extended delay forced the game into Sunday, but with the third game of the series scheduled to be televised by Pac-12 Network at 12:05 p.m. there was a problem. The Pac-12 Network wanted no part of its coverage being interrupted meaning UA had to scrap the idea of an early-morning start for the continuation of Saturday's game at the outside chance that it went too long.

Instead the plan was to play two Sunday with the continuation of Saturday night's game starting at 12:05 p.m. to avoid any issue before playing the third game of the series 45 minutes after the completion of Game 2.

Sunday's first game went off without a hitch. UA bounced back from its 3-1 deficit by using a strong pitching performance from Quinn Flanagan plus some impressive at bats from its other young players.

Eventually, the Wildcats (24-24, 12-14 Pac-12) were able to claim an 8-5 victory securing a series win and setting the table for a sweep of USC once the third game rolled around Sunday afternoon. However, the weekend storm had other plans and as lightning started to strike close enough to the stadium to become worrisome and another halt in play took place.

Two hours later at around 4:15 p.m. the whole thing was called off with USC fearing starting the game and then having to stop again would put its travel schedule in jeopardy. The word Saturday was that USC had opted to take a bus back home rather than a scheduled 7:10 p.m. MST flight back to Los Angeles out of Tucson International Airport once it was decided the second game was going to be delayed.

Once the delay took place Sunday there was a change of heart, and since there was still time for the Trojans to make their flight in time, the original plan was back on and the third game of the series was cancelled.

Got all that?

In the end it added up to a two-game series sweep for Arizona, but in a time when everything matters and comes into play for the Wildcats' hopes of a spot in the postseason not playing the third game hurts.

"We were prepared to stay and play as late as we could," UA head coach Jay Johnson said after the enter situation came to an end. "It's too bad that they couldn't do that. ... We played through driving rain storms in Corvallis and Seattle over the past couple years. It's not something that we have control over."