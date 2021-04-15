GOAZCATS - Who is Tommy Lloyd?: What you need to know about Arizona's new head coach

Arizona's next head coach will be a lifetime assistant stepping into his first experience leading a program. Tommy Lloyd has spent his entire coaching career at Gonzaga where he helped head coach Mark Few build the Bulldogs from a Cinderella team in the NCAA Tournament to one of the top programs in college basketball.

Gonzaga made it to the championship game this year and pulled up one win short of a perfect season. Lloyd played a big part in building the roster in Spokane having carved out a niche over the last 20 years as a top evaluator of international talent.

His skills will be put to use as Arizona featured several players from outside America this season including standout freshmen Azuolas Tubelis (Lithuania) and Benndict Mathurin (Canada).

Lloyd will have no time to waste in building his first roster in the desert. Freshman guard Kerr Kriisa plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Thursday while freshman power forward Daniel Batcho has already done so. Junior starting point guard and Pac-12 all-conference selection James Akinjo recently announced his decision to enter the 2021 NBA Draft, though he could ultimately return to UA.

Lloyd is set to be introduced as Arizona's next head coach in a Thursday afternoon press conference at McKale Center. His new home.

Before Lloyd can reach that point we thought it would be a good idea to offer up some background on Arizona's new basketball leader ahead of his official introduction.