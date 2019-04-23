Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-23 10:23:16 -0500') }} football Edit

Whittaker's presence makes a difference for Arizona

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Jace Whittaker went into the 2018 season looking like one of Arizona's most important defensive players. He was coming off another solid season for the Wildcats with 16 pass breakups in 2017 to go ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}