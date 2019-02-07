Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 12:29:17 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What we'll be watching: Arizona vs Washington

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona is back in action Thursday night and will be back in McKale Center for the first time in what feels like forever. The Wildcats (14-8, 5-4 Pac-12) have played their last three games on the r...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}