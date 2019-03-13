What we'll be watching: Arizona vs USC (Pac-12 Tournament)
Las Vegas — It's time for the rubber to meet the road for Arizona as the Pac-12 Tournament is set to begin Wednesday. The No. 9-seeded Wildcats (17-14) will face eighth-seeded USC (15-16) to open t...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news