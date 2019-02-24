What we’ll be watching: Arizona vs Stanford
After Arizona’s win over Cal Thursday night Sean Miller mentioned that the next step for his team after breaking its seven-game winning streak was to put together another similar performance in the...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news