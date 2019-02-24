Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-24 12:55:23 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What we’ll be watching: Arizona vs Stanford

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

After Arizona’s win over Cal Thursday night Sean Miller mentioned that the next step for his team after breaking its seven-game winning streak was to put together another similar performance in the...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}