What we'll be watching: Arizona visits Utah
Arizona begins an important road trip Thursday night when it takes on Utah in Salt Lake City before facing Colorado this Sunday in Boulder. The Wildcats (14-10, 5-6 Pac-12) have now lost five strai...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news