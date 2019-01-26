Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-26 16:05:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

What we'll be watching: Arizona at UCLA

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona (14-6, 5-2) had one of its worst games of the season Thursday night when it fell by 23 points to USC setting up an important contest against UCLA (10-9, 3-3) Saturday night at Pauley Pavili...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}