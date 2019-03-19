What we learned: Arizona's first 2019 spring practice
Arizona opened up its second spring under head coach Kevin Sumlin Monday night with the first practice at the new Davis Sports Center. The 2019 season is an important one for the new coaching staff...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news