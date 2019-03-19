Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-19 15:51:11 -0500') }} football Edit

What we learned: Arizona's first 2019 spring practice

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS.com
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona opened up its second spring under head coach Kevin Sumlin Monday night with the first practice at the new Davis Sports Center. The 2019 season is an important one for the new coaching staff...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}