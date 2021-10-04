Arizona hosted its Red-Blue Game over the weekend. It was the first time the event was able to take place since 2019, and there have been plenty of changes for the Wildcats since that time. It was the first opportunity for new head coach Tommy Lloyd to take the floor as the leader of the program plus there are several new players on the roster who did the same.

In the end it is easy to make snap judgements about what the season will look like based off of what the team shows in its first open scrimmage. However, as Lloyd noted afterward, it was just the fourth day of practice for the Wildcats and there is plenty of work to do before the season arrives.

The day does give a glimpse into some of what you can expect to take place during the upcoming months, and today we will examine some of the things that stood out to us after getting an opportunity to watch the Wildcats go to work for the first time in front of a crowd this season.