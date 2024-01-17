Brennan has made an impact on his last team the San Jose State Spartans, taking it to three bowls game throughout his seven year tenure. But, throughout this period of time and for the future, he has made it clear that he is about the people first before the players on the field.

"I think people make the place special," Brennan said. "I'm absolutely all about people."

He also noted that is method is ensuring that the people on his team are sound academically and socially before anything else and with that, the football will take care of itself on the gridiron.