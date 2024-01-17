Advertisement
What we learned: Arizona HC Brent Brennan's introductory press conference

Brent Brennan's introductory press conference. (Troy Hutchison | GOAZCATS.com)
Aidan Wohl • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@aidan_wohl

Arizona football's newest head coach Brent Brennan, along with Athletic Director Dave Heeke addressed the media for Brennan's introductory press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Here is what we learned from the introductory press conference:

Brennan is for the people first

Brennan has made an impact on his last team the San Jose State Spartans, taking it to three bowls game throughout his seven year tenure. But, throughout this period of time and for the future, he has made it clear that he is about the people first before the players on the field.

"I think people make the place special," Brennan said. "I'm absolutely all about people."

He also noted that is method is ensuring that the people on his team are sound academically and socially before anything else and with that, the football will take care of itself on the gridiron.

