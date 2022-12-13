What we learned about No. 9 Arizona in its 89-75 win over Indiana
Coming into the showdown against then ranked No. 14 Indiana, the Wildcats had been struggling splitting their opening week in conference play with a loss against Utah and a sluggish win over Cal.
But, those slow starts went away against the Hoosiers as No. 9 Arizona (8-1, 1-1 Pac-12) came out on fire under the bright lights of Las Vegas opening the game leading 27-8 over Indiana. The Wildcats would go on to win 89-75 in what might be the most complete performance of the season.
In the Wildcats' dominating effort, we learned some things about the team that were question marks going into the game.
Arizona's run-of-death
During the short time of the Tommy Lloyd era large scoring runs have become a signature of the Wildcats playing style, or as I like to call those runs "run-of-death," because in a game that is within one or two possessions, Arizona goes on a 18-2, or 19-1 run that really puts the game out of reach.
However, Arizona hadn't shown off that type of run through the first eight games of the season until Saturday against the Hoosiers where the Wildcats went on a fast 17-0 run that helped them gain a lead of 27-8 over Indiana that proved to be too much to overcome.
It looks like the Wildcats will be able to continue these type of scoring runs which will play critical down the stretch of the season. The fact that Arizona can go on these types of runs means that it is truly never out of the game. In the NCAA tournament there is a high likely hood that you'll need to go on a run to either put a game away or complete a comeback win, so this will be a major thing to keep an eye on.
