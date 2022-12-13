During the short time of the Tommy Lloyd era large scoring runs have become a signature of the Wildcats playing style, or as I like to call those runs "run-of-death," because in a game that is within one or two possessions, Arizona goes on a 18-2, or 19-1 run that really puts the game out of reach.

However, Arizona hadn't shown off that type of run through the first eight games of the season until Saturday against the Hoosiers where the Wildcats went on a fast 17-0 run that helped them gain a lead of 27-8 over Indiana that proved to be too much to overcome.

It looks like the Wildcats will be able to continue these type of scoring runs which will play critical down the stretch of the season. The fact that Arizona can go on these types of runs means that it is truly never out of the game. In the NCAA tournament there is a high likely hood that you'll need to go on a run to either put a game away or complete a comeback win, so this will be a major thing to keep an eye on.

