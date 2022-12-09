Arizona is known as an offensive-minded team under coach Tommy lloyd. However, the Wildcats were a solid defensive team a season ago with center Christian Koloko winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and guard Dalen Terry becoming an elite defender as well.

Last season, the Wildcats allowed 68.1 points per game which ranked 117th in the country. Now, Arizona is allowing 77.6 points per game this year which ranks 329th in the nation.

In the Wildcats' loss to the Utes, Arizona gave up 40 points in the paint with the main problem being that guys were able to cut into the paint and beat their man to the bucket.

"The biggest thing was our gap defense. If you go back and watch Utah what I think we were all facing our man. There was no help, there was no talking. A big thing we do is RCR; rake, contest and rebound," forward Cedric Henderson Jr. said when asked about the defense. "That's massive for us and that show today. Especially the in the first five to six minutes, they did it amazing. Starting a group was raking, contesting and then boxing out. And that's what we worked on, especially after the game. We went right to that the whole practice."

Although, the Wildcats showed improvements versus Cal, Arizona still has work to do on the defensive side of the court as it faces tougher competition.