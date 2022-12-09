What we know about Arizona heading into showdown with Indiana
Through eight games this season, No. 10 Arizona has seen highs with key wins over San Diego State and Creighton in the Maui Invitational, and then lows this past weekend suffering it first loss of the season to Utah and struggling against winless Cal.
Now, the Wildcats will be traveling to Las Vegas for The Clash against No. 14 Indiana marking the first time at these two historic program have played against each other.
Although both teams run different systems, Arizona and Indiana play through the low-post with the Wildcats' Azuolas Tubelis and Oumar Ballo both averaging over 19 points per game. Meanwhile the Hoosiers have forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, who is averaging 18.3 points and 8.6 rebounds per game.
The game will e a test for Arizona and see if it has fixed some of its issues that have come up over the past week during the Wildcats' first Pac-12 games.
Arizona's defense
Arizona is known as an offensive-minded team under coach Tommy lloyd. However, the Wildcats were a solid defensive team a season ago with center Christian Koloko winning Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year and guard Dalen Terry becoming an elite defender as well.
Last season, the Wildcats allowed 68.1 points per game which ranked 117th in the country. Now, Arizona is allowing 77.6 points per game this year which ranks 329th in the nation.
In the Wildcats' loss to the Utes, Arizona gave up 40 points in the paint with the main problem being that guys were able to cut into the paint and beat their man to the bucket.
"The biggest thing was our gap defense. If you go back and watch Utah what I think we were all facing our man. There was no help, there was no talking. A big thing we do is RCR; rake, contest and rebound," forward Cedric Henderson Jr. said when asked about the defense. "That's massive for us and that show today. Especially the in the first five to six minutes, they did it amazing. Starting a group was raking, contesting and then boxing out. And that's what we worked on, especially after the game. We went right to that the whole practice."
Although, the Wildcats showed improvements versus Cal, Arizona still has work to do on the defensive side of the court as it faces tougher competition.
