PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLU5GNlNSUDU0VlMnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1ORjZTUlA1NFZTJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

What was said: UA HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (Texas Tech)

Tacario Davis won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week with his five pass break ups.
Tacario Davis won Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week with his five pass break ups. (Tyler Tate | Associated Press)
Ari Koslow • GOAZCATS
GOAZCATS.com reporter
@koslow_ari
Ari Koslow is a recent graduate of the University of Arizona majoring in journalism. He covered the football, basketball, baseball and tennis teams for the Daily Wildcat for close to four years.

Arizona was able to bounce back in a big way on Saturday with a 23-10 win over No. 10 Utah in Salt Lake City.

The defense showed out for the Wildcats as Tacario Davis was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week with seven solo tackles and five pass breakups. The pass rush made it tough on Isaac Wilson all night and the secondary was physical with the Utah pass catchers as well.

Arizona heads back home this week to host Texas Tech this week. Here is what coach Brent Brennan had to say during his weekly press conference on Monday.

Advertisement

Q: How did you go about the play-calling duties on Saturday?

Brennan: "When we first brought coach Babers in here from the beginning, the intent was for him to help the young coaches grow and develop. He has been doing a fantastic job with the offensive staff and watching that over time, we felt like going into the bye week was the right time for coach Adkins with the help of Dino to step into that role. With that game against Utah, we felt like it was a strategic advantage for us to not disclose that before. That was how we approach it. Coach Babers was on board with this... He is incredibly supportive of Matt and this staff and everyone is working really well together. Coach Babers is such an important part of what we're doing here and I really value his contribution to our offense, to the players, to the coaching and to the mentorship he has provided for our young coaches."

Q: What stood out about the performance of Tacario Davis?

Brennan: "What an incredible game by our whole defense. That was I thought outstanding and in order to make those plays, we also need incredible push up front and the front seven was fantastic. I thought our D-line was excelling. It's great to see Tacario smiling and having fun. I think he really cut it loose and enjoyed the moment. He responded to the big stage and the big crowd the way you would expect him to. As a lifetime receiver, player, coach and the space I've always operated in, the number one thing you don't like dealing with as a wideout or someone that is coaching them is length... It's harder for those smaller corners to work around somebody like TMac because he is 6'4 and 215 pounds, but with (Davis), he has got such length that it becomes a problem. He can take vertical speed off you and then he can get his hands on footballs a lot of other guys can't."

Q: What did Alexander Doost show you to get the start (on the offensive line)?

Brennan: "Some of it we were a little banged up and he got a lot of reps during the week. We were so proud of him. I had this awesome moment walking out of the tunner with him after the game and you could see how proud he was of himself and how he played. We're all excited about that. I thought our offensive line was excellent. To give up no sacks against that group. Year in and year out, that's one of the best defensive fronts in the country... and to go into their place up and give up zero sacks I think is an incredible performance by all of those guys."

Q: What was the thought process behind not going for two after taking 22-10 lead?

Brennan: "It was the automatic with Tyler (Loop). That part of it, not wanting to give them any momentum. I don't know if you guys felt the swings of momentum in that game were so drastic. That was the penalty on the kickoff return, so I think we started that drive on the 13-yard line. That place was rocking. I can't wait for Arizona Stadium this weekend to be rocking like that. Our first Big 12 game, I can't wait... I decided to take the points and our defense was playing well."

Q: It looks like Tetairoa McMillan has been a little tired at the end of games. How do you view that?

Brennan: "It's a hard thing about it because T-Mac is such a great player, you want him on the field all the time. You also know that you need to spell him so that you can have his best at the end of a game when it's needed. I fought that my whole life with great wide receivers. I had the same problem at Oregon State with Brandin Cooks... He is in great shape. He plays incredibly hard, he blocks hard, we have him running all over the field, we're moving him at all different positions and we're asking a lot of him also. I thought it was great to see Devin (Hyatt) show up on Saturday. Chris Hunter is starting to make some moves for us and Jeremiah Patterson, so we're starting to have some other guys that we can get T-Mac out for a little bit and give him a blow and have confidence in who we're putting out there."

Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1FuZjhCeWJFbGI0P3NpPS1qY0djX1BfQUpiei1kamQ/d21v ZGU9dHJhbnNwYXJlbnQnPjwvaWZyYW1lPgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==

> DISCUSS the article with other Arizona fans as the Wildcats continue Building The Tradition

> WATCH the latest videos from GOAZCATS.com and subscribe to our YouTube channel

> FOLLOW us on Twitter (@goazcatscom, @MattRMoreno, @THutch1995, @RyanYoungRivals)

> FOLLOW us on Instagram (@goazcats)

> LIKE us on Facebook

> SUBSCRIBE for all the latest Arizona Wildcats team and recruiting news (subscribe now)

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMwNzEiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2FyaXpvbmEucml2YWxzLmNv bS9uZXdzL3doYXQtd2FzLXNhaWQtdWEtaGMtYnJlbnQtYnJlbm5hbi1tb25k YXktcHJlc3MtY29uZmVyZW5jZS10ZXhhcy10ZWNoLSIsCiAgICBjc19mcGlk OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBpdDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNzX2ZwZG06 ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGR0OiAnKm51bGwnCiAgfSk7CiAgKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKCkgewogICAgdmFyIHMgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5jcmVhdGVFbGVtZW50KCJz Y3JpcHQiKSwgZWwgPSBkb2N1bWVudC5nZXRFbGVtZW50c0J5VGFnTmFtZSgi c2NyaXB0IilbMF07IHMuYXN5bmMgPSB0cnVlOwogICAgLy8gbG9hZGluZyB0 aGUgZXZlcmdyZWVuIHZlcnNpb24gb2YgY3MuanMgc28gd2UgYWx3YXlzIGhh dmUgdGhlIGxhc3QgdmVyc2lvbgogICAgcy5zcmMgPSAiaHR0cHM6Ly9zLnlp bWcuY29tL2N4L3Z6bS9jcy5qcyI7CiAgICBlbC5wYXJlbnROb2RlLmluc2Vy dEJlZm9yZShzLCBlbCk7CiAgfSkoKTsKPC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo8bm9zY3JpcHQ+ CiAgPGltZyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vc2Iuc2NvcmVjYXJkcmVzZWFyY2guY29t L3A/YzE9MiZjMj03MjQxNDY5JmM3PWh0dHBzJTNBJTJGJTJGYXJpem9uYS5y aXZhbHMuY29tJTJGbmV3cyUyRndoYXQtd2FzLXNhaWQtdWEtaGMtYnJlbnQt YnJlbm5hbi1tb25kYXktcHJlc3MtY29uZmVyZW5jZS10ZXhhcy10ZWNoLSZj NT0yMDIyNzMzMDcxJmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3VjZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3Nj cmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0tPgoKCg==