The defense showed out for the Wildcats as Tacario Davis was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week with seven solo tackles and five pass breakups. The pass rush made it tough on Isaac Wilson all night and the secondary was physical with the Utah pass catchers as well.

Q: How did you go about the play-calling duties on Saturday?

Brennan: "When we first brought coach Babers in here from the beginning, the intent was for him to help the young coaches grow and develop. He has been doing a fantastic job with the offensive staff and watching that over time, we felt like going into the bye week was the right time for coach Adkins with the help of Dino to step into that role. With that game against Utah, we felt like it was a strategic advantage for us to not disclose that before. That was how we approach it. Coach Babers was on board with this... He is incredibly supportive of Matt and this staff and everyone is working really well together. Coach Babers is such an important part of what we're doing here and I really value his contribution to our offense, to the players, to the coaching and to the mentorship he has provided for our young coaches."

Q: What stood out about the performance of Tacario Davis?

Brennan: "What an incredible game by our whole defense. That was I thought outstanding and in order to make those plays, we also need incredible push up front and the front seven was fantastic. I thought our D-line was excelling. It's great to see Tacario smiling and having fun. I think he really cut it loose and enjoyed the moment. He responded to the big stage and the big crowd the way you would expect him to. As a lifetime receiver, player, coach and the space I've always operated in, the number one thing you don't like dealing with as a wideout or someone that is coaching them is length... It's harder for those smaller corners to work around somebody like TMac because he is 6'4 and 215 pounds, but with (Davis), he has got such length that it becomes a problem. He can take vertical speed off you and then he can get his hands on footballs a lot of other guys can't."

Q: What did Alexander Doost show you to get the start (on the offensive line)?

Brennan: "Some of it we were a little banged up and he got a lot of reps during the week. We were so proud of him. I had this awesome moment walking out of the tunner with him after the game and you could see how proud he was of himself and how he played. We're all excited about that. I thought our offensive line was excellent. To give up no sacks against that group. Year in and year out, that's one of the best defensive fronts in the country... and to go into their place up and give up zero sacks I think is an incredible performance by all of those guys."

Q: What was the thought process behind not going for two after taking 22-10 lead?

Brennan: "It was the automatic with Tyler (Loop). That part of it, not wanting to give them any momentum. I don't know if you guys felt the swings of momentum in that game were so drastic. That was the penalty on the kickoff return, so I think we started that drive on the 13-yard line. That place was rocking. I can't wait for Arizona Stadium this weekend to be rocking like that. Our first Big 12 game, I can't wait... I decided to take the points and our defense was playing well."

Q: It looks like Tetairoa McMillan has been a little tired at the end of games. How do you view that?

Brennan: "It's a hard thing about it because T-Mac is such a great player, you want him on the field all the time. You also know that you need to spell him so that you can have his best at the end of a game when it's needed. I fought that my whole life with great wide receivers. I had the same problem at Oregon State with Brandin Cooks... He is in great shape. He plays incredibly hard, he blocks hard, we have him running all over the field, we're moving him at all different positions and we're asking a lot of him also. I thought it was great to see Devin (Hyatt) show up on Saturday. Chris Hunter is starting to make some moves for us and Jeremiah Patterson, so we're starting to have some other guys that we can get T-Mac out for a little bit and give him a blow and have confidence in who we're putting out there."