What was said: Arizona HC Brent Brennan Monday press conference (BYU)

It was the defense as well as Tyler Loop who kept Arizona in the game all night, including taking its first lead of the game in the fourth quarter before the Red Raiders went on to counter with a field goal and touchdown of their own to clinch the win.

After upsetting Utah two weeks ago on the road, Arizona followed that up with a disappointing performance this past Saturday at home in a 28-22 loss against Texas Tech.

Q: After watching the film, what were the trending issues in the drives you weren't able to score?

Brennan: "That was something we really dove into yesterday, getting into the red zone seven times and only scoring one touchdown. We took that a little above the 25 (yard line) for us. When we're down there, we got to make people pay and we didn't. It was some misreads, some small details like I mentioned Saturday night and stuff that I think is absolutely fixable... One guy goes the wrong way and they have an unblocked player at the point of attack. I think those things are fixable and I'm encouraged by how our team showed up for work today."

Q: When you look at Noah's struggles, is their a theme?

Brennan: "No, I think we've played good people. When we're talking about his process and his decision-making, I think their are some things we can fix but I also think to me that's coaching. We're the ones that have to get him in the right place with his progression and delivering the ball on time. That's on us.

Q: In the heavy set where you go to the extra offensive lineman, what specifically are you seeing up front where you aren't getting the push you would like?

Brennan: "I think one of those situations was one we had somebody going the wrong way. Otherwise on the fourth down play, it would have been a first down. That has been a good thing for us this year and so I think with some of the shuffling on the day and some of the pieces on the offensive line that have swapped out, I think trying to give us a chance to run the ball effectively out of that front when we just need a yard or we need to get six inches, we have to be able to get that. Moving guys around in practice and playing with some possible scenarios of substitution that we experienced Saturday night so that we have a little bit of continuity on that. It's hard because you don't want to be in that spot but if someone goes down, sometimes you're moving players around."

Q: What stands out to you about BYU?

Brennan: "They're a really good football team. I think it's an interesting situation where coming into this conference, our last four games have all been against really good people. All people that are one loss or better. And so going on the road into another hostile environment, they're extremely physical, they're very well coached, they play hard and to me physicality wise, they're similar to what you experience when playing Utah."

Q: The next two games are day games. As a head coach, do you prefer one or the other?

Brennan: "I like getting up and playing. I think I prefer that. Just waiting all day is hard, although I know now with TV I feel most of our games are played at night. My last three stops as a coach have all been a ton of night games because of television and being on the West coast. But whenever it is, we'll be excited to play."

Q: After watching the film and looking at how that side of the ball has performed the last couple of weeks, what can you say about the evolution of the defense?

Brennan: "I'm really excited with where we're at. I thought Saturday night, they did so many things that we were so excited about. I think the cool thing about it is everyone on the team on that side of the ball and on our offensive side of the ball is looking at the small details that had a huge impact in that game that we could have easily fixed. I love where our defense is at. I think they're playing with real energy and physicality. It's really exciting and I think there are a couple of plays we would all like back. That's what happens when you don't win a football game. It happens when you do win a football game. You always want plays back."

Q: How did you breakdown with Noah the interception in the end zone?

Brennan: "I think that's one of those situations where he has to go through his progression and trust it. Obviously we all have a ton of faith in T-Mac and his ability to play a vertical ball. In that situation, we just have to go through our progression and go where our eyes tell us they should go. The ball needs to go where our eyes tell us they should go."

Q: What are your thoughts on elevation? Did it have any impact in Salt Lake City?

Brennan: "I think elevation is one of those things that if you let it be an excuse, it is. They have to play in it too. And we're in a little bit of elevation too, so I think for our football team it's not as big of a factor."

Q: Do you think Noah's confidence has taken a hit the last few weeks?

Brennan: "I don't think so. Our confidence comes from our preparation and his preparation has been so good. A week ago, he throws a couple of incredible balls that win us that game. I think that's one of the dangers of the game is letting the outcome dictate how you feel about yourself and not being objective about the mistakes that we made and fixing those. I think for Noah, his preparation is always extremely on point. He was in here yesterday. He is such a competitor, great leader and he's also one of those guys that always wants to take accountability for not getting the job done which is why I think the team loves him, why we all love him and why we would do anything for him."