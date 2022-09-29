Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats will show new faces this year after getting multiple recruits and transfers as well as losing three starters, who declared for the NBA. Arizona ended its season in the Sweet Sixteen in last season's NCAA tournament following a 72-60 to Houston and will look for redemption in year two of the Lloyd era.
McKale center will host its annual Red and Blue game this Friday night which will feature the Cats competing against each other in an exhibition scrimmage.
Ąžuolas Tubelis is poised to be the go-to scorer
Last season saw sophomore Ąžuolas Tubelis play as the second option offensively behind Bennedict Mathurin but faded down the stretch of the season. This will allow the now junior forward Tubelis to take the reins as the leader of the team and will get the most touches offensively.
Tubelis struggled in last season’s NCAA tournament, only averaging 3 1/2 points and 4 1/2 rebounds in 19½ minutes of action in his last two games against TCU and Houston. He will have to be more aggressive both offensively and defensively in this expanded role for his third year in Tucson.
