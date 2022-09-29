Tommy Lloyd’s Wildcats will show new faces this year after getting multiple recruits and transfers as well as losing three starters, who declared for the NBA. Arizona ended its season in the Sweet Sixteen in last season's NCAA tournament following a 72-60 to Houston and will look for redemption in year two of the Lloyd era.

McKale center will host its annual Red and Blue game this Friday night which will feature the Cats competing against each other in an exhibition scrimmage.