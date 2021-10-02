After a two-year wait Arizona's Red-Blue Game is back and will take place Saturday afternoon as the Tommy Lloyd gets underway with his first opportunity to showcase his team in front of fans. The event will begin at 3 p.m. MST and will feature a shooting contest and dunk contest before the traditional scrimmage.

Ahead of Saturday's action will break down some of the key things to look for Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats take the floor for the first time..