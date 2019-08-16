News More News
football

What they said: Iona Uiagalelei and John Rushing after Thursday's practice

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
Arizona's defense is going to hinge quite a bit on what both the linebackers and defensive linemen are going to be able to provide this season. The linebacker group is well established as it is being led by veterans Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II. However, the group has a new coach this season with safeties coach John Rushing moving over to coach the linebackers this year.

The Wildcats' defensive line has been a work in progress for several years now, but finally the group has legitimate depth in the second season under Iona Uiagalelei. The UA coach has added another group to his room this year and that has helped add even more depth up front.

Have a listen to what both coaches had to say Thursday after the latest UA practice as the team gets ready for the season opener against Hawaii next weekend.

Iona Uiagalelei

John Rushing

