What they said: Iona Uiagalelei and John Rushing after Thursday's practice
Arizona's defense is going to hinge quite a bit on what both the linebackers and defensive linemen are going to be able to provide this season. The linebacker group is well established as it is being led by veterans Colin Schooler and Tony Fields II. However, the group has a new coach this season with safeties coach John Rushing moving over to coach the linebackers this year.
The Wildcats' defensive line has been a work in progress for several years now, but finally the group has legitimate depth in the second season under Iona Uiagalelei. The UA coach has added another group to his room this year and that has helped add even more depth up front.
Have a listen to what both coaches had to say Thursday after the latest UA practice as the team gets ready for the season opener against Hawaii next weekend.
Iona Uiagalelei
Finton Connolly is sometimes an overlooked piece of Arizona’s defensive line but DL coach Iona Uiagalelei has been pleased with the continued progress of his veteran DT who he said has made “some big changes” heading into this season. pic.twitter.com/QgElS2M1eO— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 16, 2019
JUCO DTs Trevon Mason and Myles Tapusoa are two of Arizona’s important additions up front this year and both are on the right track for Iona Uiagalelei’s group heading into the season pic.twitter.com/Im7qCtJA1q— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 16, 2019
Arizona DL coach Iona Uiagalelei feels versatile defensive lineman JB Brown will be “extremely valuable” to the Wildcats’ front this season with his ability to play outside or inside pic.twitter.com/P5xrwcHxsI— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) August 16, 2019
John Rushing
Arizona LB coach John Rushing says that converted safety Day Day Coleman is doing a great job with his transition to linebacker heading into the season pic.twitter.com/iw2p6Ldsff— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 16, 2019
Arizona LB coach John Rushing sees “a lot of potential” for freshman linebacker Derrion Clark who has generated some buzz over the last few weeks for the Wildcats pic.twitter.com/QH7A5wh5iV— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 16, 2019
Arizona LB coach John Rushing says junior linebacker Anthony Pandy has been putting in extra work heading into the season to become a better player and increase his role pic.twitter.com/kV2onkZBIE— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) August 16, 2019
