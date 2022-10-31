Despite a strong performance from Jayden de Laura and the offense, Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) could not pull off an upset win on Homecoming night falling to No. 9 USC 45-37. Head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media on Monday to discuss the game and give a little look ahead to Saturday's game against No. 12 Utah.

"I would say right off the bat after watching the film, no real surprises," Fisch said during his opening statement. "I'd say the outcome of the game really came down to the fact that we had five possessions in the red zone and scored three touchdowns and kicked two field goals, they had five possessions in the red zone and scored five touchdowns and that's an eight point swing and it was an eight point final. So when you look at it, we have to find a way to score all times we're down there, which would be five touchdowns in that scenario, and hold them to three touchdowns and two field goals and then we would have won by eight."