What Jedd Fisch said during Monday's press conference
Despite a strong performance from Jayden de Laura and the offense, Arizona (3-5, 1-4 Pac-12) could not pull off an upset win on Homecoming night falling to No. 9 USC 45-37. Head coach Jedd Fisch met with the media on Monday to discuss the game and give a little look ahead to Saturday's game against No. 12 Utah.
"I would say right off the bat after watching the film, no real surprises," Fisch said during his opening statement. "I'd say the outcome of the game really came down to the fact that we had five possessions in the red zone and scored three touchdowns and kicked two field goals, they had five possessions in the red zone and scored five touchdowns and that's an eight point swing and it was an eight point final. So when you look at it, we have to find a way to score all times we're down there, which would be five touchdowns in that scenario, and hold them to three touchdowns and two field goals and then we would have won by eight."
On going for it in the red zone
"Yeah, I would say in that situation it was 10-7 so the first one I think we tied it up to make it 10 all and then it was 17-10 and then we kicked that field goal to make it 17-13. I think really in those situations, it was really the end of the half and the start of the half I believe. No, I think points were important. If it was closer like when it was 3rd and 8 if we got to a 4th and 3 or 4, probably inside the five I probably would have gone for it but I don't think 4th and 8 on the eight in a game where it was only a one score game I didn't see the reason not to make it a one point game to make it 17-16 and then you get to a point where it's 1st and goal on the two, 2nd and goal on the one, 3rd and goal on the seven or so that was tough. So neither one of those were really ones that I felt to go for it especially the way the game was going. It felt like it was just a good football game where we could keep the game within a score."
On Jerry Roberts' penalty
"It should not have been a foul. It is what it there was no foul there."
