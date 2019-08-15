News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-15 14:09:41 -0500') }} football Edit

What he said: DeMarco Murray after Wednesday's practice

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

Arizona running backs coach DeMarco Murray spoke with the media for only the second time since arriving to campus early in the year. Here is a quick rundown of some of the things he spoke about Wednesday night as the Wildcats prepare for their first game of the season and the former NFL All-Pro running back prepares for his first game as a coach.

For a more detailed breakdown of what Murray had to say Wednesday night including his thoughts on Nathan Tilford and other notable topics visit this thread on premium message boards. There you will find out Murray's thoughts on the Hawaii defense, what his adjustment to coaching life has been like so far plus a lot more.

Pozl0ipjy79psluice1x

{{ article.author_name }}