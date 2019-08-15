Arizona running backs coach DeMarco Murray spoke with the media for only the second time since arriving to campus early in the year. Here is a quick rundown of some of the things he spoke about Wednesday night as the Wildcats prepare for their first game of the season and the former NFL All-Pro running back prepares for his first game as a coach.

Arizona RB coach DeMarco Murray has been impressed by attitudes of the players he gets to coach at UA pic.twitter.com/4TwUWc8mIv — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 15, 2019

Arizona RB coach DeMarco Murray talks about some of the questions he’s heard about his NFL career from his players since getting on campus early this year pic.twitter.com/oeRxAVwYgu — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 15, 2019

Arizona RB coach DeMarco Murray says it’s been a “privilege” to recruit the players he has so far whether they have come to UA or not pic.twitter.com/vOjb8CuGMR — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 15, 2019

Arizona RB coach DeMarco Murray talks about freshman back Michael Wiley who has generated some buzz the last few weeks pic.twitter.com/aFUHx8OIXA — Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) August 15, 2019

For a more detailed breakdown of what Murray had to say Wednesday night including his thoughts on Nathan Tilford and other notable topics visit this thread on premium message boards. There you will find out Murray's thoughts on the Hawaii defense, what his adjustment to coaching life has been like so far plus a lot more.