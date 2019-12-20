What he said: Arizona DC Paul Rhoads' introductory press conference clips
Arizona’s new defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes made a trip to the University of Arizona in the 90s and he said it is a place he always wanted to coach pic.twitter.com/RWxKg64dcr— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) December 20, 2019
“We’re gonna play with a fanatical effort that Arizona fans will be proud of.”— Matt Moreno (@MattGOAZCATS) December 20, 2019
Arizona’s new defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes speaking about what he hopes to bring to the Wildcats’ defense, which focuses a lot on the fundamentals. pic.twitter.com/HUlMoW3UQ8
Arizona’s new defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes jokingly discusses the scheme the Wildcats will play under his watch as he takes over the defense pic.twitter.com/atFE9X6BUu— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) December 20, 2019
Arizona is not a foreign place to new defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes as it was one of his recruiting areas when he was at UCLA pic.twitter.com/r4SBh23AZR— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) December 20, 2019
Since Arizona’s players are home for the winter break, new defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes will have to wait until they get back to get to know his new group pic.twitter.com/RwpGpgcFE6— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) December 20, 2019
Arizona head coach Kevin Sumlin discusses the newest addition to his coaching staff defensive coordinator Paul Rhodes pic.twitter.com/fgHlfBaBAY— GOAZCATS.com (@GOAZCATScom) December 20, 2019