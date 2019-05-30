Five Arizona Wildcats players have been selected to receive Pac-12 postseason honors, the Pac-12 conference announced on Wednesday. The announcement is highlighted by Austin Wells, who after putting together one of the best freshman campaigns in Arizona history has been named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Year. He is the first Arizona player in program history to be honored as the conference’s Freshman of the Year.

Additionally, infielders Cameron Cannon and Nick Quintana were selected to represent the Wildcats on the Pac-12 All-Conference Team, while catcher/utility player Matthew Dyer and Wells were both tabbed with All-Conference Honorable Mention. Finally, outfielder Donta Williams was voted to the Pac-12 All-Defensive Team, while Quintana nabbed All-Defensive Honorable Mention inclusion.

With the announcement of these honors, the Wildcats have now had players named to the Pac-12 All-Conference Team 15 times in four seasons under the direction of head coach Jay Johnson.

Wells, who hails from Las Vegas, finished the year hitting .353 (78-for-221) with 73 runs scored, 15 doubles, seven triples, five home runs, 60 RBI, and more walks (46) than strikeouts (43). Below is a list of accomplishments that he achieved during the 2019 regular season.

· Played in and started all 56 games for the Wildcats, becoming the first Arizona freshman to start in every game since Kevin Newman (55 games) in 2013.

· Set Arizona freshman records with 73 runs scored and a .462 on-base percentage.

· Tied Arizona freshman record with 46 walks.

· Set Arizona freshman conference play records with 39 runs scored, six triples, 34 RBI, 23 walks, a .597 slugging percentage, and a .465 on-base percentage.

· Became the only Wildcat freshman (1976-current) to log at least 60 runs scored and 60 RBI in a single season.

· Led the team, the Pac-12, and all Division I freshmen with 73 runs scored. His 73 runs also placed sixth among all Division I players, regardless of class.

· Ranked among the top freshmen in the nation in triples (T-1st), walks (3rd, 46), RBI (4th, 60), on-base percentage (5th, .462), batting average (T-5th, .353), hits (6th, 78), and total bases (9th, 122).

· Finished the regular season ranked among the top 10 players in the Pac-12 in runs scored (1st, 73), triples (2nd, 7), RBI (T-3rd, 60), hits (4th, 78), walks (4th, 46), on-base percentage (7th, .462), batting average (8th, .353), and total bases (10th, 122).

· Hit a home run in his first collegiate at-bat, becoming the first Arizona player to do so since Jon Gaston accomplished the feat on February 3, 2006.

· Reached base safely in 28 straight games from February 23 – April 14, hitting .371 (39-for-105) with 33 runs scored, eight doubles, three triples, two home runs, 23 RBI, 22 walks, a .562 slugging percentage, and a .474 on-base percentage during that stretch.

· Named to Pac-12 All-Conference Honorable Mention squad.