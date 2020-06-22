GOAZCATS - Weerts commits to Arizona

Batavia (Ill) senior three star ranked inside linebacker recruit Matt "Mojo" Weerts (6-foot-2, 217 pounds) gave the Arizona Wildcats his verbal commitment today. Wwerts discusses his decision here.

"Today was just a special day and I'm so happy to commit to Arizona," Weerts said. "My head coach (Dennis Piron) set everything up and I was able to call Coach (Kevin) Sumlin online and commit to him surrounded by my coaches and my teammates. I wanted tp make my decision surrounded by the people who have meant so much to me and those same people who got me to this point."



So why Arizona?

"It's just so many reasons why I committed to Arizona. It's a great school and they play in the Pac-12 conference. Arizona just seems like one big family to me and I love Coach Sumlin and all of the assistant coaches as well. They are just great guys and I know that they will look out for me when I'm playing for them. I also have family that lives in Arizona so I might be far from home but I will have family also nearby. The football program has struggled the last few years but with this coaching staff in place the football program at Arizona is going to take off. I'm just excited and really happy about being a part of it."

Weerts, who was recruited by the Wildcats as an inside linebacker broke sown his Top 3 schools and why Arizona won out in the end.

"I look hard at both North Dakota State and also Boise State and those schools along with Arizona was my Top 3 schools. I just love the program at Arizona along with getting a chance to play in the Pac-12 and really everything that they have to offer. It was just too hard for me to pass up the offer and opportunity to play at Arizona."

Weerts can now focus on his team and his upcoming season.

"I really enjoyed the recruiting process but I'm also glad it's over. It's a relief for sure and I can just focus on my team and getting ready for my senior season. I'm just very, very happy about my deciison to commit to Arizona."

Matt Weerts is verbally committed to Arizona.