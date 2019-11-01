News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-01 18:10:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Weekend kickoff: Top stories to begin November

Matt Moreno • GOAZCATS
@MattGOAZCATS
Senior Editor
Matt Moreno is the senior editor at GOAZCATS.com. He joined the staff in August of 2011 and began as senior recruiting editor with the site before becoming senior editor in June of 2014.

It will be a busy weekend in Tucson with Homecoming bringing alumni back to the Old Pueblo, but this weekend's game against Oregon State isn't the only thing that will be going on. Here's a rundown...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}