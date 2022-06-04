WCWS: Arizona wins a pitcher's duel 3-1 over Oregon State

(Oklahoma City) -- With their backs up against the wall, the Wildcats (39-21) and coach Caitlin Lowe went with pitcher Devyn Netz in the circle against Oregon State. After giving up an early run in the second Netz locked in and helped keep her team in the game. Arizona would go on to score three-straight runs to secure a 3-1 victory in the Women's College World Series. "I probably have to describe it as something that was not as nerve-wracking as it was trying to get here. I know my nerves were pretty high against Mississippi State," Netz said when asked about her getting the start against OSU. "I know coming in here, I have nothing to lose. I know I have Bow (Hanah Bowen) in the bullpen, a good offense, a good defense, so it's just a matter of time. The Wildcats' pitching staff was on full display with both Netz and Bowen pitching in Friday night's game and showing the college softball world how they have gotten to Oklahoma City.

After Netz went five innings on 56 pitches while giving up three hits and striking out four batters while leaving four Oregon State (39-22) runners on base. Bowen followed that up by closing out the game pitching two scoreless frames on 35 pitches and only allowing two runners on from walks. Bowen got into a jam in the top of the seven with two walks in the inning putting the tying run on first base. Oregon State hitter Kiki Escobar lined the 1-1 pitch to shallow left field where Jasmine Perezchica was able to make a sliding catch to end the game. "Closing out was huge. I thought there was a tough ball three call on the nine-hole hitter. She might have let that get to her earlier in the season, and she just didn't," Lowe said when asked about the Bowen's seventh inning. "She kept composed with a great leadoff hitter that came up to bat next. I think that's where the maturity and her leadership comes in. She's like, So what? Next out. I think that was really important."



On the offensive side, Arizona did what it has been doing all postseason, and that is getting timely hitting when the team needs it the most. After falling behind 1-0 during the top half of the second inning, the Wildcats were able to answer with an RBI double from Sophia Carroll to tie the game and take pressure off of their pitching staff. The star of the offense was first baseman Carlie Scupin, who went 3-for-3 and got the go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning. Scupin has raised her batting average to .369 and has hit two home runs and collected five RBIs to go along with her nine hits this postseason.

"I saw a lot of pitches during that at-bat. I just had to make the adjustment," Scupin said when asked about her double in the sixth inning. "My first two swings were not very pretty, but I just had to trust myself."