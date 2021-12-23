WBB RECRUITING: Arizona lands commitment from Las Vegas forward Montaya Dew

Arizona women's basketball coach Adia Barnes has wasted no time building out her next recruiting class. The Wildcats secured the program's best recruiting class already for 2022, highlighted by elite post player Maya Nnaji, but Thursday the team added its first member of the 2023 class. Las Vegas-Centennial High School forward Montaya Dew gave the Wildcats her commitment over other options including Stanford, Oregon, UCLA, USC, Louisville, Notre Dame, Tennessee and many others.

The 6-foot-2 forward is the top prospect in Nevada and widely regarded as one of the top 20 recruits in the 2023 class.

Dew previously trimmed her list down to 12 options that included the schools listed above in addition to North Carolina, Ole Miss, Kentucky and Virginia.

The versatile forward was recently picked as one of 25 high school players to be named to the Naismith Trophy High School Girls Underclassmen watch list for the upcoming season.

The junior is a versatile forward who has the ability to play around the basket or on the perimeter giving Barnes another option to utilize in the future.

While most of the historic 2022 class that Barnes has built was focused on recruits outside the West region, the first member of the 2023 class comes from a bit closer to home.

Dew was previously at Liberty High School in Henderson, Nevada but has since moved to Centennial High in Las Vegas. That is the former home of current UA star senior forward Sam Thomas, who has become a key member of the rebuilding process under Barnes.

Arizona's first 2023 commit will not be able to sign a National Letter of Intent until next November, but she is a strong piece for the Wildcats to begin the next recruiting class with.

So far UA has signed three members of the 2022 class with guards Lemyah Hylton and Kailyn Gilbert having signed alongside Nnaji in the fall. Elite senior guard Paris Clark recently committed to the Wildcats after originally being a UCLA pledge ahead of the fall signing period. She will sign with UA in the spring.

The Wildcats are currently ranked fourth in the Associated Press Top 25, the program's highest-ever ranking in the poll, thanks to an undefeated 10-0 start this season.