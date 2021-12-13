WBB RECRUITING: 2022 guard Paris Clark makes the call for Arizona

Arizona added its latest high-level recruit Monday as New York-based 2022 guard Paris Clark announced her decision to pick the Wildcats. Clark had been previously committed to UCLA earlier in the process back in April but ultimately backed off that pledge without signing a National Letter of Intent last month.

The Bruins' loss is Arizona's gain as Clark will help fill an important need in the 2022 recruiting class in Tucson. The 5-foot-8 prospect is widely considered to be a top-25 prospect in the class and one of the top guards in the country.

Clark can play on or off the ball giving head coach Adia Barnes another potential answer at the point guard position in the future. Finding another guard in the 2022 class has been a priority for Barnes coming out of the fall signing period.

The Wildcats have already locked in signatures from several high-level players highlighted by forward Maya Nnaji plus guard Kailyn Gilbert and Lemyah Hylton in what has become Arizona's best recruiting class in program history.

Barnes has been able to build on the success of her team's trip to the NCAA title game by adding some of the top recruits in the country, and the Wildcats continued to play at a high level on the floor.

Monday, UA moved to No. 4 in the Associated Top 25 poll marking the first time the program has been ranked that high in its history.

While Clark has committed to Arizona, she will not be permitted to sign until the spring. The spring signing period will begin April 18 and go through May 18. The new UA commit made her decision over the weekend while in Tucson before announcing her choice on social media Monday evening.