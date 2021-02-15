GOAZCATS - WBB notes: Arizona forward Cate Reese earns Pac-12 Player of the Week

It is shaping up to be an important week for Arizona with a game against No. 6 Stanford looming, but for now the Wildcats can continue to enjoy what was a productive weekend in Tucson as the team wrapped up its home schedule with a dominant win on Sunday against Washington. The home sweep of the Washington schools was notable for UA considering Washington State handed the Wildcats one of their two losses of the season. Arizona was able to take care of the Cougars before dominating Washington on Sunday to cap Senior Day for the program. UA's big weekend continued Monday as one its players earned a notable honor while UA continues to sit as a top-10 team in the latest Associated Press poll that was released Monday. Here are the latest women's basketball notes as the Wildcats prepare for a trip to the Bay Area.

Reese wins Pac-12 Player of the Week

Cate Reese made over 50% of her shots in the Wildcats' wins over Oregon, Washington State and Washington last week, and it helped her secure the team's second Pac-12 Player of the Week honor of the season. The Arizona junior forward averaged 18 points in the three wins for UA and had a dominant performance in the fourth quarter against the Cougars on Friday to help seal that important victory. That was coming on the heels of a season-high 25 points earlier in the week on the road against Oregon as UA knocked off the Ducks in Eugene for the first time in a decade. The Texas native has now earned the conference's top weekly award three times in her career, and she joins senior guard Aari McDonald as the other UA player to pick up the award this season. McDonald won the award early in the season back on Dec. 21. USC and UCLA are the only teams in the conference to have multiple players win the award this season. While Reese wrapped up the weekend with solid play, her best performance came against the Ducks on national TV as she tied a season-high with 25 points that included her hitting three 3-pointers. The game against the Ducks was the teams first after a couple weeks off because of COVID-19 issues for both UA and Oregon State. It forced the Wildcats to postpone four games leaving Reese with an opportunity to step back and evaluate her game. "I think having the time off really allowed me to look at myself and see what I needed to work on," Reese said last Monday after the win over Oregon. "I was doing a lot better in practice just getting in the offense more myself, just being aggressive, and I think that really helped transfer over into the game. I hadn't been as aggressive in the past games that we've had. "So I think that having the time off to work on myself really helped." Reese is now averaging 12.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for the Wildcats this season.

Arizona remains at No. 10 in the latest AP Top 25 poll

Arizona's three wins last week helped the team get back on track after missing some time, but with little movement ahead of the Wildcats in the Associated Press Top 25 poll the team remains at its spot at No. 10 on the list heading into the new week. UA did receive more votes this week after its three wins last week, including a dominant showing on the road against then-No. 11 Oregon. Still, the Wildcats trail a pair of Pac-12 teams on the list with UCLA still sitting at No. 8 overall while Stanford dropped down one spot to No. 6 this week. The Wildcats will get their opportunity to play the Cardinal next Monday during their upcoming trip to the Bay Area. "We win out and win every game we're supposed to we're gonna be in the right situation at the right time," head coach Adia Barnes said Sunday. "I just believe it happens for a reason if we do what we're supposed to do. ... Just talk about winning every game and that's what we can control, because it may be four games it may be zero because of COVID. "I say treat every game like it's your last game not knowing what the future holds." The Wildcats and Cardinal are the only two teams in the Pac-12 with two losses but Stanford has played three more games than UA creating a scenario where Arizona has to win the matchup next Monday to have a shot at the regular season conference title.