WBB: No. 4 Arizona's 3-point shooting has elevated the team to new heights
During the 2020-21 season, when Arizona made a national title game run and came one shot of winning the national title, the Wildcats shot 36% from the 3-point line in the tournament and 33% by the end of the season.
Fourth-ranked Arizona (9-0) has shot 36% from the 3-point line on 185 attempts through nine games, tied for 133 in the NCAA for 3-point shots.
The 36% 3-point shooting is best for 37 in the NCAA for coach Adia Barnes' team, even though the team is taking a low number of attempts.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news