GOAZCATS - WBB news: Arizona's Adia Barnes agrees to revised 5-year contract extension

Arizona is serious about continuing the success of its women's basketball program, and it showed just how serious Monday afternoon. The Wildcats have agreed to revised terms of a contract extension with head coach Adia Barnes that will pay her $5.85 million in base salary over the next five years. She signed a contract extension with the program earlier this spring that will keep her as the program's head coach through the 2025-26 season.

That deal was set to bring Barnes $3.345 million in base salary over the course of the contract. Though the previous terms were agreed upon in March, the contract extension was officially approved last month by the Arizona Board of Regents. The revised deal still has to receive approval from the ABOR.

“I want to thank President Robbins, Athletics Director Dave Heeke and the senior executive staff for their commitment and support of Arizona Women’s Basketball,” Barnes said in a statement provided by UA. “It means the world to me that they trust me to lead this incredible program and are invested in our success. I am honored to coach at my alma mater and represent Tucson, a city where it all began for me.

"This contract is a commitment to our sport, Arizona Women’s Basketball, and this University. It is my responsibility to honor that commitment with a relentless pursuit of a national championship, and I can’t wait until we pack McKale again with the best fans in the country.”

Barnes helped lead the Wildcats beyond the Sweet 16 for the first time in program history this spring with Arizona eventually coming up just one basket short of its first National Championship in the sport. UA racked up notable wins throughout the NCAA Tournament run including a monumental victory over UConn in the Final Four.

The success of that run led to Barnes being mentioned as a top candidate for the recent opening at Baylor forcing the Wildcats revise the terms of the contract extension that was agreed to back in March.

“As this past season made perfectly clear, Arizona Women's Basketball has joined the nation's elite under Coach Barnes' leadership and will remain there for a long time to come," UA athletic director Dave Heeke said. “This new contract demonstrates our continued commitment to our women’s basketball program, and to Adia, who has revitalized our program and brought the excitement and energy to a whole new level.

"We are thrilled that she will be with us for years to come, and we have no doubt that the young women in her program will continue to proudly represent our university, athletics department and community.”

Barnes has now completed five seasons as head coach at her alma mater and will enter the 2021-22 season with an overall coaching record of 89-66 making her the third winningest coach in program history. The Wildcats have achieved at least 20 wins in three of Barnes' first five seasons at the helm.

The UA head coach has already been busy retooling the roster this offseason after losing star guard Aari McDonald and starting forward Trinity Baptiste in the WNBA Draft this spring.

Barnes has also had to replace two of her assistants this offseason after the team's miraculous run to the title game.

Arizona says there will be no changes made to the incentive structure of Barnes' initial contract extension agreement under the revised deal.